Plainview and Levelland Main Street Programs recommended for national accreditation

The Texas Main Street Program (TMSP) of the Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized two South Plains communities — Plainview Main Street Program and Levelland Main Street Program for successful annual progress in carrying out national performance standards for a Main Street community. Plainview and Levelland are two of 74 to be recommended this year.

“The Levelland Main Street Program was established in 1998. Each year we are required to submit reports to re-instate our status as a Main Street Program. It’s not a program where once your designated as a Main Street City you keep that status forevermore. It’s something Main Street Cities have to strive and work for each and every year! I am so proud to be part of a program that’s been a designated City for 22 years! It’s such a testimony to the kind of community we live in, the businesses that serve us, and the type of volunteers and City leaders we have that are committed to keep the heart of our community thriving!” says Missy Passmore, Levelland Main Street Manager.

“The Plainview Main Street Board has worked tirelessly with our downtown partners to move Plainview forward,” says Melinda Brown, Main Street Manager. “I am excited to see them receive this hard-earned recognition.”

To achieve accreditation, local programs provide evidence of annual progress under selection criteria including engaged partnerships, staffing, volunteer efforts, preservation ethic, physical improvements in the district, and growth in program capacity. The state office also works with programs throughout the year providing services catered to local needs.

“The annual reporting process recognizes the hard work of local programs, and we commend the dedication of city leaders, program staff, local volunteers, and partners who make it possible,” said Debra Drescher, TMSP state coordinator.

The TMSP began in 1981 as one of the first state-coordinating programs in the country. Local Main Street programs focus on responsibly utilizing a community’s historic assets for economic benefit and increased quality of life. During 2018, more than $180 million was reinvested into Texas’ 89 Main Street districts. Additionally, 427 small businesses and 1,480 jobs were created. During 2018, the state network reached an important milestone when $4 billion in historical reinvestment was reached and surpassed.

The application to become a Main Street community will be available in late February. Applications are due July 31, 2019. For additional information about the national Main Street effort, visit mainstreet.org. For more information on the THC’s Texas Main Street Program, visit thc.texas.gov/mainstreet.

ABOUT LEVELLAND MAIN STREET

Our vision is that the Levelland Square will be a vibrant destination with treasured businesses that provide friendly shopping opportunities, unique entertainment venues, and quality culinary experiences in a revitalized historic district; that Downtown Levelland is and will always be the kind of place where people come together.

ABOUT PLAINVIEW MAIN STREET

One of the first five Main Street programs in Texas, the Plainview Main Street program promotes a vibrant and historic downtown where everyone will enjoy Plainview hospitality.

