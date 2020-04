HALE COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the City of Plainview released more information concerning COVID-19 case recoveries in Hale County.

According to their release, one more person has now recovered from the virus. This brings the total to two recoveries.

As of now, there have been five confirmed cases in Plainview as well as two others in the surrounding county for a total of seven.

These numbers are accurate as of Monday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m.