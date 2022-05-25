PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview Aquatics Center is scheduled to open on Sunday, May 29th at 2:00 p.m. The Aquatics Center is located on the corner of 16th and Ennis Street in M.B. Hood Park.

The Aquatic Center will be open Monday – Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will be open throughout the summer.

The Center includes a main lounge pool, swim lanes, a rock wall, a children’s pool and splash pad, and slides. There are also dressing rooms, lockers, showers and a concession snack bar.

Cost of admission is free for infants, YMCA Members 11 and younger are $3.00 and YMCA Members 12 and older are $5.00. For the general public, 11 years old and younger is $5.00 and 12 years old and older is $7.00.

Cabana Rentals are also available for $10.00 of 2.5 hours and rental of the pavilion for parties during normal hour is $125.00 for 2 hours. The Aquatics Center is also available for private party rentals.

The City of Plainview contracts with the Plainview YMCA for management services for the Aquatic Center. This allows the City to take advantage of their experience in managing this type of facility as well as receiving their professional supervision and trained lifeguards onsite.

For more information or to schedule a party, contact the YMCA at 293-8319.

