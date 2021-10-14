Plainview bank employee embezzled more than $65K, police report says

PLAINVIEW, Texas– A Plainview Police report obtained exclusively by EverythingLubbock.com revealed an employee at a bank embezzled thousands of dollars in October 2020.

According to the report, an officer was dispatched to the BBVA Compass Bank, 2804 Olton Road, on October 5 in reference to a caller who needed a report filed for embezzlement.

The caller said an employee of the bank “unlawfully appropriated a large amount of money,” the report said.

According to the report, approximately $65,128 was reported stolen.

Police have not yet released the name of the employee, and no other information was available at the time this story was published. EverythingLubbock.com will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

The case remained under investigation Thursday.