Plainview burglary suspect apprehended because of homeowner

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The following is a news release from the Plainview Police Department.

On Saturday, 06/26/2021 at 3:50 a.m., the City of Plainview Police Department received a call of an intruder inside the residence in the 1300 BLK of Quincy St. Officers arrived to find that the homeowner of the residence had suspect, Krystofer Aaron Woods, detained. The victim had contacted the police department a day prior because someone had burglarized his home and took numerous items. The victim happened to wake up to check his home surveillance system to find that the suspect had returned and was in his home.

Officers arrested the suspect and found that he had received minor lacerations to his body while trying to escape from a bedroom window. He was treated and transported to the Hale County Sheriff’s Office for booking where he was charged with burglary of a habitation.

A follow up investigation led Police Detectives to two different locations in the city, where some of the property was located.