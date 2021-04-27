Plainview Chamber of Commerce, City of Plainview hosting Job Fair on Thursday, May 13

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview Chamber of Commerce and the City of Plainview will host a Job Fair on Thursday, May 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Plainview Civic Center, 2902 W. 4th Street.

Those who seek employment or are interested in a career change are encouraged to attend and bring copies of resumes. Businesses participating include retail, trade professionals, government agencies and more.

“The Job Fair will provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to visit with an array of businesses about employment opportunities,” says Tonya Keesee, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “With the growth of business in Plainview, many new and local established businesses are seeking employees.”

Businesses are also encouraged to participate. There is no charge and businesses may register by calling the Chamber at 806.296.7431 or email at info@plainviewtexaschamber.com.

“We are excited to partner with the Chamber to host a Job Fair for our local businesses and employees,” says Mayor Charles Starnes. “Plainview has many great employers and we encourage everyone to explore the employment opportunities in Plainview.”

For more information or to register a business, call the Chamber of Commerce at 806.296.7431.

