Plainview Chamber’s Annual Firework Celebration scheduled for Friday, July 3

due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be some changes

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Chamber of Commerce Annual Firework Celebration is scheduled for Friday, July 3rd at Running Water Draw Park (Kidsville). The fireworks begin at dark, usually around 9:30 p.m.

“We are grateful to be able to have a firework celebration and with several cancellations in the area, we are able to have the celebration on the 3rd,” says Tonya Keesee, Chamber Executive Director. “However, due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be some changes.”

This year’s celebration will be fireworks only and no food trucks or live music will be at the park before the firework celebration. Also, no participants are allowed in the park and cars must be parked around the perimeter of the park. Furthermore, participants are encouraged to stay in or near their cars, not to congregate in large gatherings, practice social distancing and to stay home if they are not feeling well.

“The firework celebration is a community event and we encourage the community to join us while adhering to the safety measures put in place” says Keesee. “With everyone following these guidelines, we can have a fun and safe firework celebration.”

The fireworks are provided by donations from local organizations, businesses and individuals. Donations are currently being accepted and can be mailed or dropped off to the Chamber at 1906 W. 5th Street.

For more information, call 296.7431 or email manager@plainviewtexaschamber.com.

(News release from the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains