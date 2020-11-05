Plainview City Council appoints Derrick Watson as new police chief

PLAINVIEW, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Plainview City Council appointed Derrick Watson as the Plainview Police Chief.

Read the news release from the city below:

Plainview City Council appointed Derrick Watson as the Plainview Police Chief at their regularly scheduled Council meeting Thursday, November 5th. Watson will begin his tenure with the City of Plainview Tuesday, December 1st. The position was vacated in September with the retirement of Chief Ken Coughlin.

As the new Police Chief, Watson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations and strategic plans of the City’s Police Department.

Most recently, Watson served as the Police Chief for the City of Double Oak and served in various positions with the Coppell Police Department and Dallas Police Department. Watson served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division, received his B.A. in History from the University of Montana and is a FBI National Academy graduate, LEMIT Chief School Graduate and a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

“Derrick brings a wealth of experience and education to the Chief of Police position,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “We look forward to having him join our team at the City and be a part of our community.”

Watson has two children – Taylor and her husband Garrett and Gordon.

“I am very excited to lead the Plainview Police Department,” says Watson. “Everyone is very friendly and the reputation of the Plainview PD is outstanding in law enforcement circles – it is an honor to be selected Chief.”