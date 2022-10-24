(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Background photo and logo provided in press releases from the City of Lubbock)

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Meetings of the Plainview City Council will now be streamed online, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

Citizens can view the council meetings at www.plainviewtx.org.

“Citizens may view the meetings by going to the City Council webpage where you will click “Watch Live” to see the upcoming meeting or you can view past meetings by accessing the “Archived Videos” section. Videos will be formatted to the device of the viewer including television, computer, iPad or phone,” the press release said.

Plainview City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:00 p.m.

When not in session, viewers will see information about the City of Plainview and other items currently for view on cable Channel 14 on the livestream.

For more information, call 806-296-1100.

