LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview Mayor Charles Starnes and City Council invite the public to join them for a reception on Tuesday, May 24th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Plainview City Hall, 202 W. 5th Street.

The reception will honor outgoing Council Members Mrs. Nelda VanHoose, Mr. Larry Williams, Ms. Norma Juarez and Mrs. Teressa King and greet incoming Council Members Ms. Mary Elizabeth Dickerson, Mr. Steve Martinez, Mr. Mike McDonough and Mr. Gary House.

Council Members Mr. Larry Williams, Ms. Norma Juarez and Mrs. Teressa King served on the City Council for eight years and Mrs. Nelda VanHoose served on the City Council for four years.

After the reception, a formal presentation of recognition and Oaths of Office will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

For more information, contact City Hall at 296-1100.

