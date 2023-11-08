PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Wednesday, around 2 p.m. the Hale County Sheriff’s Department received a threatening call from a person identified as Melissa Ward, Plainview police said in a press release. Ward has since been arrested.

Ward made a threat to harm law enforcement, specifically near Wayland Baptist University, said the press release. Law enforcement immediately sent officers to secure the area of WBU and find Ward. The school was placed on lockdown until she was arrested and the lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m.

According to the press release, around 3:45 p.m., Ward was apprehended without incident at a vacant home in the 600 block of Oakland Street.

Ward was booked into Hale County Jail on the charge of Terroristic Threat.