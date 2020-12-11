Plainview Crimestoppers request help in search for burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Crimestoppers requested the public’s help in their search for suspects in burglaries that were committed at several locations Friday morning.

The suspect or suspects entered several vehicles by breaking windows or entering through unlocked doors. They took firearms and other items.

The burglaries happened at residential areas around Vernon, Utica, Itasca, and Holiday Streets, according to the City of Plainview.

Plainview/Hale County Crimestoppers are offering up to $350 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect or suspects.

Watch the video below for security footage of a suspect.