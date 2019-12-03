Plainview doctor hitchhikes to hospital for emergency surgery

PLAINVIEW, Texas – On a November afternoon, Dr. Michael Graves, was needed for emergency surgery as he was biking from Plainview to Lubbock.

The patient was suffering from a kidney infection that required immediate medical attention. Graves is the only urologist in Plainview who could conduct the procedure and needed to return as quickly as possible.

“Rather than calling somebody in Plainview to take me home, I figured I’d just stick out my thumb since I’ve been hitchhiking for decades,” said Graves.

That’s when Hale Center resident John Paul Gutierrez saw Graves and decided to give him a ride. They arrived at the hospital within 30 minutes; just in time for the surgery.

“Just a real gentleman. Good family man, good gentleman,” said Graves. “Typical of the people in West Texas.”