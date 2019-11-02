Plainview Downtown Association hosting “Holiday Open House” Second Saturday on Nov. 9

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Plainview Downtown Association:

Plainview Downtown Association will be presenting “Holiday Open House” 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historical district on Saturday, November 9th. Hello Baby Apparel is the business sponsor for November.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Main Street / YMCA Annual Turkey Trot will begin. The 5K event is a friendly family event and families are welcome and encouraged to run/walk together. There are no pressures to compete but there are a variety of awards given for those who finish first in the different age divisions.



The race will begin on the East side of the Contemporary Art Museum on the corner of 6th and Beech. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Registration is available at https://www.raceentry.com/races/main-street-turkey-trot-/2019/register and those who pre-register will be eligible for a t-shirt. Registration is also available the morning of the event.

Also beginning at 10:00 a.m., the Holiday Open House will begin with downtown businesses showcasing new merchandise, sales and specials within their business. Also, Santa will make an appearance at Hello Baby from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (noon).

The holiday theme for downtown is A Christmas Movie and downtown businesses will be lighting up their windows again this year for the lighted window contest. Participating businesses include Studio 400, Heart’s Desire, The Rusty Rose, Hale County Abstract & Title, Turpen Insurance, Conrad Lofts, Plainview Antiques and Collectibles, Broadway Gifts & Antiques, The Salvation Army, Diana’s Traveling Boutique, CC’s Junque to Antiques, 725 Vintage Co., Dodson Insurance Agency, Higginbotham Plainview, Hello Baby Apparel, It’s A Girl Thing, The Broadway Brew and Contemporary Art Museum of Plainview.

The lighted window contest winner will be announced later that evening at 6:00 p.m. at Millennium Park for the Christmas tree lighting.

The Plainview Downtown Association member businesses inviting you to stop & shop include The Rusty Rose, Hello Baby Apparel, It’s a Girl Thing, Masso’s, Broadway Treasures, Plainview Antiques, Horton’s Antiques, Salvation Army, Broadway Gifts & Antiques, It’s a Girl Thing, Too!, The Broadway Brew, Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, Diana’s Traveling Boutique the Store, CC’s Junque to Antiques, Cindy’s Country Quilt Shop, 725 Vintage Co.,Chippy Pickins @ 725 Vintage Co., Downtown Nutrition, Hearts Desire, Old World Gifts & Décor, and The Radiant Lily.

The Plainview Downtown Association is dedicated to the continued growth of this project and is confident that the consistency of downtown events held on 2nd Saturdays will generate increasing participation, boosting tourism and encouraging economic development.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.



(News release from the City of Plainview)