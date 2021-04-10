Plainview Downtown Association presents “Can you Find Me?” 2nd Saturday on April 10

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:
Plainview Downtown presents “Can You Find Me?” 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, April 10th.
April’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Covenant Health Plainview.
The day will feature a hunt for the golden eggs. Shoppers are encouraged to visit local downtown businesses to find Covenant Health’s golden eggs. A list of available businesses will be available on 2nd Saturday and those shoppers who find the eggs will win a springtime gift.
Also, the Hale County Child Welfare Board invites you to stop by The Broadway Brew patio from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to say hello and learn more about their services.
Thirdly, the City of Plainview Recycle Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to “Shred Away the Tax Day Blues”. Everyone is encouraged to bring unused papers and other documents for shredding.
Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:
- 725 Vintage Co.
- Accent Health
- All-Star Fuel
- B & I Enterprises
- Broadway Brew
- Broadway Gifts & Antiques
- Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center
- C C’s Junque to Antiques
- Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning
- Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant
- Centennial Bank
- Central Plains Center
- Cheki’s Used Furniture & More
- Chippy Pickins
- Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe
- City of Plainview
- Conrad Lofts
- Covenant Health Plainview
- CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services
- Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt
- Dodson Insurance Agency
- Downtown Sonic Drive-In
- Dreams Entertainment Center
- Dulaney’s Auto Parts
- Furniture Décor & More
- Hale County
- Hale County Teachers FCU
- Hale County Abstract & Title Company
- Happy State Bank
- Happy Investment Services
- Haven Gifts Home Bridal
- Heart’s Desire
- Hello Baby Apparel
- High Plains Concrete
- Horton Antiques
- Higginbotham Insurance
- It’s a girl thing
- Kari’s Boutique
- King Agency/Farmers Insurance
- Laney & Bollinger Law Office
- Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre
- Lone Star Ballet Plainview
- Masso’s
- Plainview Antiques and Collectibles
- Plainview Chamber of Commerce
- Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation
- Plainview Masonic Lodge 709
- Prosperity Bank
- The Radiant Lily
- Rocket Aviation LP
- Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC
- The Rusty Rose
- Salvation Army
- Santa’s Mercantile & More
- #strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily
- Studio 400
- Taryn Minter Attorney at Law
- Turpen Insurance
- Vista Bank
- Warrick Furniture and Properties
- Warrick Plaza Inn
- Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum
- Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists
- West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic
- Xcel Energy
Masks are suggested for businesses and social distancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.
(News release from the City of Plainview)