Plainview Downtown Association presents “Can you Find Me?” 2nd Saturday on April 10

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:



Plainview Downtown presents “Can You Find Me?” 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, April 10th.

April’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Covenant Health Plainview.



The day will feature a hunt for the golden eggs. Shoppers are encouraged to visit local downtown businesses to find Covenant Health’s golden eggs. A list of available businesses will be available on 2nd Saturday and those shoppers who find the eggs will win a springtime gift.

Also, the Hale County Child Welfare Board invites you to stop by The Broadway Brew patio from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to say hello and learn more about their services.

Thirdly, the City of Plainview Recycle Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to “Shred Away the Tax Day Blues”. Everyone is encouraged to bring unused papers and other documents for shredding.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:

725 Vintage Co.

Accent Health

All-Star Fuel

B & I Enterprises

Broadway Brew

Broadway Gifts & Antiques

Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center

C C’s Junque to Antiques

Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning

Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant

Centennial Bank

Central Plains Center

Cheki’s Used Furniture & More

Chippy Pickins

Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe

City of Plainview

Conrad Lofts

Covenant Health Plainview

CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services

Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt

Dodson Insurance Agency

Downtown Sonic Drive-In

Dreams Entertainment Center

Dulaney’s Auto Parts

Furniture Décor & More

Hale County

Hale County Teachers FCU

Hale County Abstract & Title Company

Happy State Bank

Happy Investment Services

Haven Gifts Home Bridal

Heart’s Desire

Hello Baby Apparel

High Plains Concrete

Horton Antiques

Higginbotham Insurance

It’s a girl thing

Kari’s Boutique

King Agency/Farmers Insurance

Laney & Bollinger Law Office

Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre

Lone Star Ballet Plainview

Masso’s

Plainview Antiques and Collectibles

Plainview Chamber of Commerce

Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation

Plainview Masonic Lodge 709

Prosperity Bank

The Radiant Lily

Rocket Aviation LP

Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC

The Rusty Rose

Salvation Army

Santa’s Mercantile & More

#strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily

Studio 400

Taryn Minter Attorney at Law

Turpen Insurance

Vista Bank

Warrick Furniture and Properties

Warrick Plaza Inn

Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum

Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists

West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic

Xcel Energy

Masks are suggested for businesses and social distancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.



(News release from the City of Plainview)