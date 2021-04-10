Plainview Downtown Association presents “Can you Find Me?” 2nd Saturday on April 10

(Photo provided by the Plainview Downtown Association and the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

Plainview Downtown presents “Can You Find Me?” 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, April 10th.

April’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Covenant Health Plainview.

The day will feature a hunt for the golden eggs. Shoppers are encouraged to visit local downtown businesses to find Covenant Health’s golden eggs. A list of available businesses will be available on 2nd Saturday and those shoppers who find the eggs will win a springtime gift.

Also, the Hale County Child Welfare Board invites you to stop by The Broadway Brew patio from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to say hello and learn more about their services.

Thirdly, the City of Plainview Recycle Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to “Shred Away the Tax Day Blues”. Everyone is encouraged to bring unused papers and other documents for shredding.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:

  • 725 Vintage Co.
  • Accent Health
  • All-Star Fuel
  • B & I Enterprises
  • Broadway Brew
  • Broadway Gifts & Antiques
  • Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center
  • C C’s Junque to Antiques
  • Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning
  • Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Centennial Bank
  • Central Plains Center
  • Cheki’s Used Furniture & More
  • Chippy Pickins
  • Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe
  • City of Plainview
  • Conrad Lofts
  • Covenant Health Plainview
  • CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services
  • Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt
  • Dodson Insurance Agency
  • Downtown Sonic Drive-In
  • Dreams Entertainment Center
  • Dulaney’s Auto Parts
  • Furniture Décor & More
  • Hale County
  • Hale County Teachers FCU
  • Hale County Abstract & Title Company
  • Happy State Bank
  • Happy Investment Services
  • Haven Gifts Home Bridal
  • Heart’s Desire
  • Hello Baby Apparel
  • High Plains Concrete
  • Horton Antiques
  • Higginbotham Insurance
  • It’s a girl thing
  • Kari’s Boutique
  • King Agency/Farmers Insurance
  • Laney & Bollinger Law Office
  • Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre
  • Lone Star Ballet Plainview
  • Masso’s
  • Plainview Antiques and Collectibles
  • Plainview Chamber of Commerce
  • Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation
  • Plainview Masonic Lodge 709
  • Prosperity Bank
  • The Radiant Lily
  • Rocket Aviation LP
  • Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC
  • The Rusty Rose
  • Salvation Army
  • Santa’s Mercantile & More
  • #strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily
  • Studio 400
  • Taryn Minter Attorney at Law
  • Turpen Insurance
  • Vista Bank
  • Warrick Furniture and Properties
  • Warrick Plaza Inn
  • Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum
  • Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists
  • West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic
  • Xcel Energy

Masks are suggested for businesses and social distancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com  or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

