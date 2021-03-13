Plainview Downtown Association presents Heart’s Desire & Hotrods 2nd Saturday on March 13

(Photo provided by the Plainview Downtown Association and the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

Plainview Downtown Association presents Heart’s Desire & Hotrods 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, March 13th.

March’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Heart’s Desire located at 107 W. 5th Street.

The day will feature a Poker Run with downtown businesses including Santa’s Mercantile & More, The Rusty Rose, CC’s Junque to Antiques, 725 Vintage Co., Salvation Army, Furniture Décor & More, Broadway Treasures, Masso’s, Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe, The Broadway Brew, It’s A Girl Thing, Hello Baby Apparel and Heart’s Desire.

When a shopper makes a purchase at a participating business, merchants will provide a playing card to the shopper. After collecting five playing cards, shoppers will drop them off at Heart’s Desire for a chance to win their poker hand and receive prizes. All cards must be dropped off by 4:00 p.m.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:

Masks are suggested for businesses and social distsancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

(News release from the City of Plainview)