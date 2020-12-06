Plainview Downtown Association presents Home for the Holidays on 2nd Saturday, Dec. 12

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Plainview Downtown Association:

The Plainview Downtown Association will be presenting Home for the Holidays on the 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, December 12th.

December’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is The Rusty Rose.

Marley Meats, owned by former Plainview resident Dallas Marley, will be in front of The Rusty Rose (707 Broadway) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. serving barbecue and trimmings.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with their holiday merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown.

725 Vintage Co.

Accent Health

All-Star Fuel

B & I Enterprises

Broadway Brew

Broadway Gifts & Antiques

Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center

C C’s Junque to Antiques

Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning

Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant

Centennial Bank

Central Plains Center

Cheki’s Used Furniture & More

Chippy Pickins

Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe

City of Plainview

Conrad Lofts

Covenant Health Plainview

CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services

Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt

Dodson Insurance Agency

Downtown Sonic Drive-In

Dreams Entertainment Center

Dulaney’s Auto Parts

Furniture Décor & More

Hale County

Hale County Teachers FCU

Hale County Abstract & Title Company

Happy State Bank

Happy Investment Services

Haven Gifts Home Bridal

Heart’s Desire

Hello Baby Apparel

High Plains Concrete

Horton Antiques

Higginbotham Insurance

It’s a girl thing

Kari’s Boutique

King Agency/Farmers Insurance

Laney & Bollinger Law Office

Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre

Lone Star Ballet Plainview

Masso’s

Plainview Antiques and Collectibles

Plainview Chamber of Commerce

Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation

Plainview Masonic Lodge 709

Prosperity Bank

The Radiant Lily

Rocket Aviation LP

Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC

The Rusty Rose

Salvation Army

Santa’s Mercantile & More

strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily

Studio 400

Taryn Minter Attorney at Law

Turpen Insurance

Vista Bank

Warrick Furniture and Properties

Warrick Plaza Inn

Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum

Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists

West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic

Xcel Energy

Masks are required or suggested for businesses and social distsancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

(News release from the Plainview Downtown Association)