Plainview Downtown Association presents Sept. 2nd Saturday Coin Assessment & Evaluation Event on Saturday, Sept. 11

Plainview Downtown presents September 2nd Saturday Coin Assessment & Evaluation Event in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, September 11th.
September’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Plainview Antiques & Collectibles.
They will be hosting a coin assessment and evaluation event at the store. To schedule an appointment, “like” Plainview Antiques & Collectibles on Facebook and private message them to schedule your appointment. Masks are required and social distance will be practiced.
Also, Burnin’ Tree BBQ food truck will be at the courthouse (500 Broadway) for a great lunch meal.
The City of Plainview’s Recycle Center will also be open from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to bring unused papers, other documents for shredding and cardboard for recycling.
Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:
- 725 Vintage Co.
- Accent Health
- All-Star Fuel
- B & I Enterprises
- Broadway Brew
- Broadway Gifts & Antiques
- Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center
- C C’s Junque to Antiques
- Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning
- Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant
- Centennial Bank
- Central Plains Center
- Cheki’s Used Furniture & More
- Chippy Pickins
- Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe
- City of Plainview
- Conrad Lofts
- Covenant Health Plainview
- CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services
- Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt
- Dodson Insurance Agency
- Downtown Sonic Drive-In
- Dreams Entertainment Center
- Dulaney’s Auto Parts
- Furniture Décor & More
- Hale County
- Hale County Teachers FCU
- Hale County Abstract & Title Company
- Happy State Bank
- Happy Investment Services
- Haven Gifts Home Bridal
- Heart’s Desire
- Hello Baby Apparel
- High Plains Concrete
- Horton Antiques
- Higginbotham Insurance
- It’s a girl thing
- Kari’s Boutique
- King Agency/Farmers Insurance
- Laney & Bollinger Law Office
- Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre
- Lone Star Ballet Plainview
- Masso’s
- Plainview Antiques and Collectibles
- Plainview Chamber of Commerce
- Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation
- Plainview Masonic Lodge 709
- Prosperity Bank
- The Radiant Lily
- Rock ‘N Buds
- Rocket Aviation LP
- Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC
- The Rusty Rose
- Salvation Army
- Santa’s Mercantile & More
- strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily
- Studio 400
- Taryn Minter Attorney at Law
- Turpen Insurance
- Vista Bank
- Warrick Furniture and Properties
- Warrick Plaza Inn
- Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum
- Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists
- West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic
- Xcel Energy
For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.
