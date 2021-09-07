Plainview Downtown Association presents Sept. 2nd Saturday Coin Assessment & Evaluation Event on Saturday, Sept. 11

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview/Plainview Downtown) Association

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview/Plainview Downtown Association:

Plainview Downtown presents September 2nd Saturday Coin Assessment & Evaluation Event in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, September 11th.

September’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Plainview Antiques & Collectibles.

They will be hosting a coin assessment and evaluation event at the store. To schedule an appointment, “like” Plainview Antiques & Collectibles on Facebook and private message them to schedule your appointment. Masks are required and social distance will be practiced.

Also, Burnin’ Tree BBQ food truck will be at the courthouse (500 Broadway) for a great lunch meal.

The City of Plainview’s Recycle Center will also be open from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to bring unused papers, other documents for shredding and cardboard for recycling.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with merchandise for shoppers. These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:

725 Vintage Co.

Accent Health

All-Star Fuel

B & I Enterprises

Broadway Brew

Broadway Gifts & Antiques

Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center

C C’s Junque to Antiques

Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning

Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant

Centennial Bank

Central Plains Center

Cheki’s Used Furniture & More

Chippy Pickins

Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe

City of Plainview

Conrad Lofts

Covenant Health Plainview

CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services

Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt

Dodson Insurance Agency

Downtown Sonic Drive-In

Dreams Entertainment Center

Dulaney’s Auto Parts

Furniture Décor & More

Hale County

Hale County Teachers FCU

Hale County Abstract & Title Company

Happy State Bank

Happy Investment Services

Haven Gifts Home Bridal

Heart’s Desire

Hello Baby Apparel

High Plains Concrete

Horton Antiques

Higginbotham Insurance

It’s a girl thing

Kari’s Boutique

King Agency/Farmers Insurance

Laney & Bollinger Law Office

Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre

Lone Star Ballet Plainview

Masso’s

Plainview Antiques and Collectibles

Plainview Chamber of Commerce

Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation

Plainview Masonic Lodge 709

Prosperity Bank

The Radiant Lily

Rock ‘N Buds

Rocket Aviation LP

Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC

The Rusty Rose

Salvation Army

Santa’s Mercantile & More

strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily

Studio 400

Taryn Minter Attorney at Law

Turpen Insurance

Vista Bank

Warrick Furniture and Properties

Warrick Plaza Inn

Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum

Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists

West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic

Xcel Energy

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

