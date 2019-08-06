Plainview Downtown Association presents “Summer’s Over – Out on the Downtown” on Saturday, August 10

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Plainview Downtown Association/City of Plainview:

Plainview Downtown Association will be presenting “Summer’s Over – Out on the Downtown” 2nd Saturday sponsored by CC’s Junque to Antiques in Plainview’s downtown historical district on Saturday, August 10th beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Beginning August 1st, parents are encouraged to register at the following businesses – Allstar Fuel, The Broadway Brew, Broadway Gifts & Antiques, CC’s Junque to Antiques, Conrad Lofts, Diana’s Traveling Boutique, Hello Baby, It’s A Girl Thing, The Rusty Rose, Salvation Army, Security Finance and Turpen Insurance – for a back-to-school backpack with extras. Winners will be announced at 2:00 p.m. Saturday (8/10). Also, backpack entries will include an automatic entry for a bicycle. Currently on view at CC’s Junque to Antiques, the drawing for the bicycle will be at 3:00 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Youth Market will kick off at Millennium Park (8th & Broadway) from 10:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m. Several youth vendors will be selling food and other items and learning the basics of entrepreneurship. If you know someone who is interested in participating, contact Dora Sifuentes at 806-774-0641.

Another event happening at Millennium Park is the Back to School Bash hosted by Security Finance from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Events include free haircuts, a bouncy house, dental supplies, food and fun giveaways.

Also at 10:00 a.m. is Cars and Coffee at The Broadway Brew (107 E. 7th St.). Vintage car and hot rod enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their car and enjoy a FREE cup of coffee.

This Tax-Free Weekend, downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with a variety of discounts, sales and other treasures for shoppers during the day and food vendors will be on the 600 block of Broadway from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Hello Baby will be celebrating their Birthday Bash all day and a Caricature Artist will be at CC’s Junque to Antiques from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. where you can get a free black & white caricature.

Diana’s Traveling Boutique (707 Broadway) will present Storytime with the book The Teacher’s Pet at 11:00 a.m.

The Plainview Downtown Association member businesses inviting you to stop & shop include The Rusty Rose, Hello Baby Apparel, It’s a Girl Thing, Masso’s, Broadway Treasures, Plainview Antiques, Horton’s Antiques, Furniture Decor & More/FD & M Boutique, Salvation Army, Broadway Gifts & Antiques,The Broadway Brew, Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, Diana’s Traveling Boutique the Store, CC’s Junque to Antiques, 725 Vintage Co., Chippy Pickins @ 725 Vintage Co., Hearts Desire, Haven, and The Radiant Lily.

The Plainview Downtown Association is dedicated to the continued growth of this project and is confident that the consistency of downtown events held on 2nd Saturdays will generate increasing participation, boosting tourism and encouraging economic development.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

