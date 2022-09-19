The following is a press release from Texas Downtown via the City of Plainview:

AUSTIN and PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.

The City of Plainview’s Downtown/Main Street Program have been named as finalists in two categories: Best Public Improvement Under 50k, Plainview – Downtown Streetscape Project Phase I and Best Promotion/Traditional Event Under 50k, Plainview – Ribbon Cutting & Streetscape Celebration

Texas Downtown was established in 1985 and its mission is to provide members with resources, advocacy, education, and connections to develop vibrant districts. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local associations, small businesses, and individuals.

One hundred and twenty nine entries were submitted in twelve different categories from communities across the state. Design and achievement categories were judged by separate panels.

Design Judges: Pamela de Graca, Arkitex; Meredith Johnson, Johnson Planning; Charles Melanson, CJM Architecture; Robert Smith, Real Estate Developer; Gary Wang, Wang Architects.

Achievement Judges: Erika Boyd, Texas Travel Alliance; Julie Glover, Downtown Consultant; Danny Holeva, Arts Council of Midland; Kris Larson, Central Houston; and Jordan Maddox, Halff Associates.

Winners will be announced on November 2 at the President’s Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2022 Texas Downtown Conference scheduled for November 1-4 in San Marcos.

For more information about the President’s Awards, the Texas Downtown Conference, or other programs of Texas Downtown, please visit www.texasdowntown.org.

