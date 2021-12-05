Plainview Downtown presents December 2nd Saturday “Backyard ‘Bonfire’ Party” on Dec. 11

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

Plainview Downtown presents December 2nd Saturday “Backyard ‘Bonfire’ Party” Event in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, December 11th.

December’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is The Rusty Rose, located at 707 Broadway.

The weekend festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Backyard “Bonfire” Party – popcorn bar, s’mores, hot chocolate and more will be offered by The Rusty Rose and other participating businesses. Also, heated lamps will be placed to give shoppers the ambiance of a bonfire to enjoy the tasty treats.

Furthermore, WesTex Federal Credit Union will be at Millennium Park (8th & Broadway) from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with Santa & the Ponies. Santa Claus, along with miniature ponies will be available for kids and adults to view and photograph. Photos with Santa and ponies are $5 and all proceeds benefit Minis & Friends South Plains.

Burnin’ Tree food truck will also be downtown from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (or when they sellout) to give shoppers more dining options.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit all downtown Plainview businesses and view the lighted window contest entries. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hale County Courthouse and the winners of the downtown lighted window contest will be announced.

These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:



725 Vintage Co.

Accent Health

All-Star Fuel

B & I Enterprises

Broadway Brew

Broadway Gifts & Antiques

Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center

C C’s Junque to Antiques

Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning

Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant

Centennial Bank

Central Plains Center

Cheki’s Used Furniture & More

Chippy Pickins

Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe

City of Plainview

Conrad Lofts

Covenant Health Plainview

CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services

Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt

Dodson Insurance Agency

Downtown Sonic Drive-In

Dreams Entertainment Center

Dulaney’s Auto Parts

Furniture Décor & More

Hale County

Hale County Teachers FCU

Hale County Abstract & Title Company

Happy State Bank

Happy Investment Services

Haven Gifts Home Bridal

Heart’s Desire

Hello Baby Apparel

High Plains Concrete

Horton Antiques

Higginbotham Insurance

It’s a girl thing

Kari’s Boutique

King Agency/Farmers Insurance

Laney & Bollinger Law Office

Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre

Lone Star Ballet Plainview

Masso’s

Plainview Antiques and Collectibles

Plainview Chamber of Commerce

Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation

Plainview Masonic Lodge 709

Prosperity Bank

The Radiant Lily

Rock ‘N Buds

Rocket Aviation LP

Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC

The Rusty Rose

Salvation Army

Santa’s Mercantile & More

strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily

Studio 400

Taryn Minter Attorney at Law

Turpen Insurance

Vista Bank

Warrick Furniture and Properties

Warrick Plaza Inn

Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum

Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists

West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic

Xcel Energy

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or the Facebook page, Plainview Downtown.

