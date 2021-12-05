Plainview Downtown presents December 2nd Saturday “Backyard ‘Bonfire’ Party” on Dec. 11

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:
Plainview Downtown presents December 2nd Saturday “Backyard ‘Bonfire’ Party” Event in Plainview’s downtown historic district, Saturday, December 11th.
December’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is The Rusty Rose, located at 707 Broadway.
The weekend festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Backyard “Bonfire” Party – popcorn bar, s’mores, hot chocolate and more will be offered by The Rusty Rose and other participating businesses. Also, heated lamps will be placed to give shoppers the ambiance of a bonfire to enjoy the tasty treats.
Furthermore, WesTex Federal Credit Union will be at Millennium Park (8th & Broadway) from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with Santa & the Ponies. Santa Claus, along with miniature ponies will be available for kids and adults to view and photograph. Photos with Santa and ponies are $5 and all proceeds benefit Minis & Friends South Plains.
Burnin’ Tree food truck will also be downtown from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (or when they sellout) to give shoppers more dining options.
Shoppers are encouraged to visit all downtown Plainview businesses and view the lighted window contest entries. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hale County Courthouse and the winners of the downtown lighted window contest will be announced.
These businesses invite you to #shop local #shop small #shopdowntown:
725 Vintage Co.
Accent Health
All-Star Fuel
B & I Enterprises
Broadway Brew
Broadway Gifts & Antiques
Broadway Treasures/Crisis Center
C C’s Junque to Antiques
Caprock Heating and Air Conditioning
Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant
Centennial Bank
Central Plains Center
Cheki’s Used Furniture & More
Chippy Pickins
Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe
City of Plainview
Conrad Lofts
Covenant Health Plainview
CoyRH/SEATC Clerical Services
Divine Bliss with Beckah Hunt
Dodson Insurance Agency
Downtown Sonic Drive-In
Dreams Entertainment Center
Dulaney’s Auto Parts
Furniture Décor & More
Hale County
Hale County Teachers FCU
Hale County Abstract & Title Company
Happy State Bank
Happy Investment Services
Haven Gifts Home Bridal
Heart’s Desire
Hello Baby Apparel
High Plains Concrete
Horton Antiques
Higginbotham Insurance
It’s a girl thing
Kari’s Boutique
King Agency/Farmers Insurance
Laney & Bollinger Law Office
Main Street/CVB/Fair Theatre
Lone Star Ballet Plainview
Masso’s
Plainview Antiques and Collectibles
Plainview Chamber of Commerce
Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation
Plainview Masonic Lodge 709
Prosperity Bank
The Radiant Lily
Rock ‘N Buds
Rocket Aviation LP
Rogers, Cross, Hanby & Co., LLC
The Rusty Rose
Salvation Army
Santa’s Mercantile & More
strangehairbywilliam@The Radiant Lily
Studio 400
Taryn Minter Attorney at Law
Turpen Insurance
Vista Bank
Warrick Furniture and Properties
Warrick Plaza Inn
Wayland Baptist University Museum of the Llano Estacado & Jimmy Dean Museum
Drs. Webb & Webb Optometrists
West Texas Clinic of Chiropractic
Xcel Energy
For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or the Facebook page, Plainview Downtown.
(Press release from the City of Plainview)