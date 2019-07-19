Plainview FD investigating Thursday structure fire

The Plainview Fire Department on Friday was still investigating the cause of a structure fire that occurred Thursday in Plainview.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Plainview FD responded to the structure fire at 1115 Nassau St., according to a statement from the fire department.

Once on scene, Plainview FD found a heavily-involved fire on the southeast corner of the structure, and officials said smoke was coming from several windows.

A resident of the home stated that she and three children were in the home when she noticed the fire outside the window, according to the release. Officials said everyone evacuated immediately and called 911.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and it was not immediately clear if the family was displaced by Friday.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined, according to officials.