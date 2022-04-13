PLAINVIEW, Texas – The Plainview Fire department mourns the loss of Captain James Harrison Hart after Captain Hart passed away early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

Captain Hart spent the day prior battling the flames at the Hale County Airport where residents were evacuated.

“Yesterday, we had a series of large fires out at the airports. So he came in, it wasn’t his regular shift. He came in, along with many other of our personnel and joined the fight to contain that fire yesterday,” said Bobby Gipson, Fire Chief for the City of Plainview Fire Department.

Police, Fire and EMS gathered for a procession in honor of Captain Hart.

“It’s a very sad day for our department, we lost one of our own,” said Chief Gipson, “He did have a traffic accident last night, early this morning, and it was, unfortunately, fatal and he did not survive.”

Captain Hart served in the department for 16 years, four of those as a captain.

“He had a great sense of humor and it’s going to be missed. He was very passionate and he lived and breathed the fire service. He believed in it,” said Chief Gipson. “He was a service-oriented person, he loved serving, and that kind of attitude is exactly what we’re gonna miss.”

The community of Plainview stood by to pay their respects as the procession passed through.

“Our young people would have learned a lot from Captain Hart. It’s gonna be hard to fill that void for us,” said Chief Gipson, “Something about a department as small as ours, you grow to be very, very fond of every single member of that department and that’s what makes it even harder. To understand and comprehend a loss that is so sudden and tragic as this.”

The Plainview Fire Department plans to have a full honorary service for Captain Hart.