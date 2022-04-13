PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview confirmed the person killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning was a fire captain with the Plainview Fire Department.

Captain James Harrison Hart, 37, of Plainview, was pronounced dead on scene after a crash just west of Plainview at 12:25 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public safety.

The following is a statement from the City of Plainview:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of City of Plainview Fire Department member Captain James Harrison Hart,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “Our employees are the most valuable part of our organization and to lose an employee is to lose a family member. We ask for continued prayers for his family and city staff as we grieve this loss.”

Hart was a member of the City of Plainview Fire Department for 16 years, most recently serving as the Fire Captain.