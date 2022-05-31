

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Plainview Fire Department

The City of Plainview Fire Department received a report on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4:19 p.m. in regards to a fire at M. B. Hood Park (16th & Ennis).

Crews arrived at 4:25 p.m. and began extinguishing the playground equipment and recycled tire mulch. The fire was quickly brought under control. A slide, rock climbing wall, large area of mulch, the cover over the slide and top along with the rubberized coating on the walk surface were all damage as a result from the fire. Evidence recovered from the scene indicated a non-accidental source as the cause of the ignition. The City of Plainview Parks Department are working to retrieve estimates for damage costs.

The incident remains under investigation.

(This is a press release from the City of Plainview Fire Department.)