Plainview Fire Department invites public to a “Push-In Ceremony” for new fire engine Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview Fire Department invites the public to join them for a “Push-In Ceremony” for their new Fire Engine on Thursday, December 16th at 5:30 p.m. at Station Three, located at 3405 SW 3rd Street.

The “Push-In Ceremony” is a fire service tradition dating back to the 1800’s. The apparatus was not easily backed into the station with the horses alone, so after a call, firefighters would have to disconnect the fire equipment from the horses and push the apparatus back into the bays.

Continuing the tradition, when a new fire engine is purchased, an event is held to ceremonially push the new truck into the bay. The event will be the first for the Fire Department in at least 25 years, brought back by Fire Chief Bobby Gipson.

“During my career, we have not performed “Push-In Ceremonies” when placing new apparatus in service” says Bobby Gipson, Fire Chief. “I am happy to begin this tradition here at the City of Plainview Fire/EMS Department.”

The new fire truck is a 2022 Spartan Metro Star Engine, considered a “Quick Attack” style pumper truck. The pumper truck carries approximately 3000 foot of hose of varying size, has 1500 gallon per minute water pump capacity and carries 1000 gallons of water and 20 gallons of firefighting foam.

It also features three different size ladders, the newest battery-operated rescue tools, seating for four firefighters with full airbag protection and the standard emergency light and siren package alerting citizens of their presence to enhance citizen safety while the fire truck proceeds to the emergency situation.

The City of Plainview Fire Department Apparatus Committee includes Training Captain Kevin Goss, Lt. Seth Stephens, Lt. Joe Marks, Equipment Operator Jordan Prater, Equipment Operator Tommy Marquez, and Equipment Operator Cameron Lunsford.

“I would like to thank these six individuals for their work,” says Gipson. “They took the departments needs, paired with their combined years of knowledge and experience to set specifications for the new engine that would best serve the citizens and the department during emergency situations.”

For more information, contact the City of Plainview Fire Department at 806.296.1100.

(Press release from the City of Plainview)