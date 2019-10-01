Plainview Fire Department to participate in Bells Across America on Saturday, October 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Plainview Fire Department:

[The] Plainview Fire Department will be participating the Bells Across America program on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station 3 (3405 SW 3rd Street).

In conjunction with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, the ceremony honors those firefighters who died in the line of duty. The Plainview Fire Department and Plainview Fire Department Honor Guard will conduct a special ceremony to pay respect to the firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty in the State of Texas.

This is the fourth year that the Fire Department has participated in this program. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and help us honor these heroes.

Following the program, the Plainview Fire Department invites you to join them for an Open House. Refreshments will be served and activities for both adults and children will be available including a tour of the Fire Safety House, fire prevention materials for kids of all ages and an opportunity to meet our firefighters and view the equipment and station used by the Plainview Fire Department.

If anyone has any questions, please contact Captain Harrison Hart at 806.296.1247 or jhart@plainviewtx.org.

(News release from the City of Plainview)