Plainview Fire Marshal rules car fire that killed 3-year-old is accidental

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview Fire Marshal Philip Mize on Tuesday said that the August 16 car fire that killed a 3-year-old girl was ruled an accident.

Mize said the fire started in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, not the engine compartment.

The Plainview Herald reported that the child was alone in the car for 2-10 minutes.

The victim’s father, Chris Cantrell, 33, was charged with criminally negligent homicide in relation to this case. He has since posted bond and been released from the Hale County Jail.

Mize said the criminal charge does not change because of accidental nature of the fire. He said the child should not have been left alone in the car.

