Plainview firefighters fought Saturday fire in 7 degree weather, subzero windchill

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview firefighters fought a structure fire in seven degree weather with a negative nine degree wind chill on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning when Plainview Fire Department arrived at the structure fire, it was already heavily engulfed, according to a post on the City of Plainview Facebook page.

Despite the freezing temperatures and the subzero windchill, PFD was able to save the structures on either side, however the main structure was lost due to being heavily engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene, the post said.