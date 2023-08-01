LUBBOCK, Texas– The varsity football team for Plainview High School came together on Saturday to help raise money for a player and his family who “lost everything” in a house fire.

The player’s father, Leonard “Nino” Rodriguez, told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday he and his family were brainstorming ideas to raise money to help them get back on their feet. Rodriguez said he came up with the idea of a car wash and his son ran the idea passed the head football coach for Plainview High School.

According to Rodriguez, the coach loved the idea and recruited the varsity football team as well as the PHS’s booster club to help organize the car wash.

The car wash was held on Saturday at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and lasted from 9:00 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m., according to Rodriguez.

The car wash raised a total of $2,220. Rodriguez said a “Love Fund” was created at the Vista Bank located at 3000 Olton Road in Plainview. If anyone would like to donate, Rodriguez said go to Vista Bank and say you want to donate to Leonard Rodriguez.