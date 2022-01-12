Plainview – Hale Co. Health Authority addresses COVID-19 vaccines, testing new CDC guidelines

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly the omicron variant, Plainview – Hale County Health Authority Dr. Sergio Lara addresses COVID-19 protocols, including vaccines, testing and new CDC guidelines.

“As we embark on two years of fighting the COVID-19 virus, including the new variant omicron, we encourage everyone to continue working together for the health and safety of our neighbors and friends,” says Plainview Hale County Health Authority Dr. Sergio Lara. “Vaccines and booster vaccines are available at most pharmacies in Plainview and Hale County and testing sites are also open if you are feeling sick or have close contact with someone affected by COVID-19.”

“Additionally, updated CDC guidelines promote a quicker return to school or work for those who test positive or have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Lara. “The guidelines are available on the CDC or City of Plainview’s websites.”

“It’s also important to continue practicing familiar protocols – quarantine if feeling ill, wear a mask and social distance when appropriate. Keeping everyone as safe and healthy as possible is what we strive to achieve for all Plainview and Hale County residents.”

Vaccines are currently available at Home Town Pharmacy, Amigos United Pharmacy, Wal-Mart Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy. Appointments are recommended at most locations.

Testing Sites include CVS Pharmacy, Covenant Health Clinics (3 in Plainview, 1 in Hale Center) and Regence Health Network.

For more information, contact the Plainview – Hale County Health Department at 806-293-1359.

CDC Isolation/Quarantine Website – COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC

City of Plainview Website – www.plainviewtx.org

