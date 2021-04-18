Plainview – Hale Co. Health Department hosting drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 20

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department will host a drive-thru Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Plainview – Hale County Health Department, located at 111 E. 10th Street.

All paperwork, vaccination administration and the observation waiting period will be done while participants remain in their car. Everyone age 16 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

For more information, please contact the Health Department at 293-1359.

(News release from the City of Plainview)