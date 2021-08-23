Plainview – Hale Co. Health Department to hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, August 28th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Plainview – Hale County Health Department, located at 111 E. 10th Street.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccines will be available. Moderna vaccines are authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.

For more information, please contact the Health Department at 293-1359.

