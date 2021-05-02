Plainview – Hale Co. Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays, Wednesdays

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview-Hale County Health Department will host Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Plainview – Hale County Health Department, located at 111 E. 10th Street.

Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling 806.291.1201 or visiting www.plainviewtx.org. Clinics will continue as long as vaccines are available and everyone age 18 and up is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

For more information, please contact the Health Department at 293-1359.

(News release from the City of Plainview)