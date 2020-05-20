Plainview/Hale Co. Health Dept. reports a new case of COVID-19 in latest update

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview/Hale County Health Department released an update Wednesday morning concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (May 19), there had been 50 confirmed cases with 34 recoveries and four deaths.

One additional case was reported in the latest update.

Detailed information on the confirmed cases can be found here.

For more information, contact Jack McCasland at the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

(Provided by the City of Plainview)

