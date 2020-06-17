Plainview, Hale County citizens urged to continue COVID-19 mitigation techniques due to recent case increase

PLAIVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview and Hale County experienced the biggest increase in cases since reporting began on March 24th. Forty-three new cases were reported in the last ten days (June 7th – June 16th).

“With Memorial Day weekend and businesses reopening, it is not surprising to see an increase in cases,” says Dr. Sergio Lara, Plainview/Hale County Local Health Authority. “However, after reviewing last week’s numbers, it cannot be overstated the importance of practicing COVID-19 mitigation techniques.”

Citizens are urged to be diligent in practicing social distancing – remain six feet away from those not in your household, wear a mask when shopping or visiting places that social distancing is not easily practiced and wash your hands for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not easily accessible, hand sanitizer is encouraged.

“It is every citizen’s responsibility to help us decrease the spread of COVID-19,” says Lara. “If we work together and practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash our hands frequently, we can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Keeping everyone safe is our biggest priority.”

Common symptoms for COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your physician.

“We cannot emphasize the importance of staying home and contacting your physician if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” says Lara. “By contacting your physician and following their recommendations, we can help keep citizens healthy and safe.”

For more information about COVID, visit www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19 or contact the health department at (806) 293-1359.

