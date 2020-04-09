Plainview-Hale county EDCEC to contribute $25,000 to Plainview Disaster Relief Fund

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Plainview announced that the Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation’s Executive Committee had voted to contribute $25,000 to the Plainview Disaster Relief Fund, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation’s Executive Committee has voted to contribute $25,000 to the Plainview Disaster Relief Fund. The fund has been established to provide support for individuals and families who need access to food, utility assistance and/or to support small businesses impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The EDC is proud to make this significant grant that will directly assist those suffering in our local community,” said Mike Fox, EDC Executive Director. “The funds for the Plainview Disaster Relief Fund will come from the organization’s reserves.”

Local and area foundations, large corporations and even individuals are also being called upon to contribute to this fund. Local banks including Happy State, Prosperity, Vista and Centennial are accepting donations. Those wishing to apply for assistance can visit www.plainviewareaunitedway.org orwww.plainviewareaendowment.org and submit their application on-line.

The Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation is a non-profit 501C-6 organization whose mission is to help retain and grow our local existing businesses and recruit companies looking to expand or re-locate into our area and create new jobs for our local economy.