Plainview, Hale County now tracking recoveries on COVID-19

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview released information for itself and Hale County on Thursday morning with an update on COVID-19.

Plainview said there are 4 confirmed cases in Plainview with another two in Hale County for a total of six. But the city tracked a new state for the first time; recoveries.

A statement said total confirmed COVID-19 recoveries for Plainview are zero and for Hale County there is one.

For Plainview and Hale County combined, there have been 40 people tested. There are still 15 pending results and 24 negative results. Of the ones who tested positive, five are quarantined at home and one was in a medical facility.

The numbers were as of Wednesday at 5:00 pm.

