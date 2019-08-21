Plainview ISD announces free breakfast and lunch for all students

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview ISD announced a policy change on Wednesday that means all children in the school district can get free breakfast and lunch.

PISD said, “Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.”

In other words, because the school system qualifies for CEP, all students can participate.

“This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” PISD said.

