Plainview ISD announces new head football coach

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Plainview ISD announced Coach Johnathon Lee Haddock as the next leader of the Plainview Bulldog Football Program on Friday.

To help determine who would be hired, Plainview ISD assembled a community committee with representatives from the business sector, county leadership, city leadership, and large corporate leadership, according to a news release from Plainview ISD.

After many interviews and narrowing down the list of applicants, the committee hosted three outstanding finalists. Though the decision was difficult, the committee, on behalf of PISD, Haddock was selected.

Haddock was from a pool of 75 experienced and well-qualified candidates, according to the release.

The interview process consisted of applicant screening, telephone interviews, personal interviews, and checking the applicant’s references.

Haddock brought 10 years of coaching experience with him to Plainview ISD. He spent six years at Abilene Cooper as the offensive coordinator and various places before 2015, the release states.

Haddock played four years of collegiate level football at Howard Payne University where he was the quarterback. As a Round Rock High School Student, Haddock played football and ran track.

“I am excited for the privilege Plainview ISD has given my family and I to join the community. We are looking forward to the 2020 Football Season and building up the bulldog program. Go Bulldogs and set new standards The Bulldog Way,” said Jonathon Lee Haddock.

Haddock starts his new position no later than the beginning of March, according to the release.