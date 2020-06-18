Plainview ISD announces new Lady Bulldog basketball coach

PLAINVIEW, Texas– On Thursday, Plainview ISD announced the new Lady Bulldog basketball Program coach as Adrian Alfaro.

Alfaro was chosen from 16 experienced candidates, according to a PISD news release.

Alfaro spent four years as head girls basketball coach, as well as assistant athletic director at Christ the King in Lubbock, the release said. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science at Texas Tech, as well as received his master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University in education leadership, according to the release.

Plainview, Texas June 18, 2020 – Plainview ISD assembled a committee with representatives

from Plainview ISD. Ryan Rhoades, Athletic Director, Danny Wrenn, retired Lady Bulldog

Coach, WBU Women’s Basketball Coach Alesha Ellis, and parents, and community members.

Though the decision was difficult, the committee, on behalf of PISD, is proud to announce

Coach Adrian Alfaro as the next leader of the Plainview Lady Bulldog Basketball Program!

Alfaro was chosen from a pool of 16 experienced candidates. The interview process consisted of

applicant screening, telephone interviews, and checking the applicant’s references. Coach Alfaro

brings 10 years of coaching experience with him to PISD. He spent 4 years as head girls basketball coach and Assistant Athletic Director at Christ the King in Lubbock. Alfaro was at

Lubbock High School as the First Assistant Coach for a year, and his last 4 years have been in

Lockney as the girls’ head basketball coach. While in Lockney, he also took on the role of the

girls’ coordinator, volleyball, cross country, and track. Alfaro is a graduate of Lubbock Cooper;

he played for 3 years on the varsity team and received his letterman. He continued his education

at Texas Tech University, where he received his Bachelor’s in Exercise Sports Science. Alfaro

also has a Master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University in Educational Leadership.

“I am extremely blessed and excited for this wonderful opportunity to be the head girls’

basketball coach at Plainview ISD. Coming to Plainview High School presents an opportunity to

be a part of a special brand and a chance to impact our student-athletes lives positively while

competing at the highest level. Coach Wrenn has done an outstanding job with the Lady

Bulldogs basketball program, and I plan to build on the tradition and success both on and off the

court for our Lady Bulldogs. My vision for the Lady Bulldogs program is to graduate champions.

My message to current and future players come as you are and buy into the Plainview Lady

Bulldog culture.”

Coach Alfaro will start his new position in July.



There will be a Meet & Greet hosted at the PISD Board Room on Monday, June 22, from 12:00-

1:00 for the community to come out and meet the new head coach.