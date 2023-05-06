PLAINVIEW- Texas– Plainview Independent School District announced in a statement it would be cancelling classes at South Elementary School on Monday, May 8.

According to the statement, the cancellation was due “to threats of violence to teachers and staff at South Elementary.”

PISD said the “matter has been turned over” to law enforcement agencies in Plainview and Hale County.

PISD and South Elementary became the center of controversy when allegations of a sexual assault were made.

The allegations stemmed from a family who claimed their 6-year-old child was forced to perform a sexual act in the classroom while the teacher was present but preoccupied with other students. PISD released a statement about the incident last week.

On Friday, the public staged a protest demanding answers from the district and the superintendent.