PLAINVIEW- Texas– The Plainview Independent School District announced in an official statement classes would be cancelled district-wide after “receiving threats of violence” that were “extremely concerning.”

EverythingLubbock.com previous reported classes were cancelled for South Elementary after teachers and staff received violent threats after sexual assault allegations were made.

The statement also said the screenshots were sent to multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well the Texas Department of Public Safety.

PISD said the threats were due to misinformation regarding “a matter under investigation.”

Last week, PISD found itself at the center of controversy after allegations were made about 6-year-old being forced to perform a sexual act in the classroom while the teacher was present but occupied working with other students.