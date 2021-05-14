Plainview ISD dropping masks requirements for everyone who has vaccine

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Plainview ISD announced changes to its COVID-19 safety guidelines on Friday – one day after the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees voted to reduce mask-wearing requirement.

“Due to new CDC guidance, any person who has received a COVID-19 vaccination no longer needs to wear a mask outdoors or indoors,” PISD said.

“Therefore, the 3-foot social distancing standard is now changed to allow all faculty, staff, and administrators to forgo the use of a mask as long as they have received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

No one will be asked to provide a vaccination card or other documentation.