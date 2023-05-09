PLAINVIEW, Texas– The Plainview Independent School District announced in a statement on Tuesday classes would resume on Wednesday.

According to the statement, PISD was in contact with Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division to investigate threats made to PISD schools, students, and personnel.

PISD said it felt it could resume classes with “heightened security measures.”

The district’s statement said they have worked local law enforcement as well as “an armed, private security firm” to help maintain the safety and security on every campus.

Classes were previously canceled after public protests. Protesters said there were sexual assault allegations related to a 6-year-old being forced to touch another student inappropriately.

The protesters believed the school system failed to take the situation seriously. Protest leaders were very clear in calling for peaceful demonstrations. However, officials said “threats of violence” were made towards the district.

Read Plainview ISD’s official statement below:

Plainview ISD has been in contact with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. The DPS has and continues to evaluate all threats made against Plainview ISD schools, its students, and personnel. They take every threat seriously and have committed the expertise of their analysts and investigators to evaluate each threat and take appropriate action.

In collaboration with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety, we feel we can continue with classes on Wednesday May 10, 2023 with heightened security measures. The DPS will continue to evaluate threats that are made, and DPS has committed personnel to assist in securing campuses for the remainder of the week. Plainview ISD truly appreciates their support and expertise. They have been of tremendous help.

Thereafter, Plainview ISD will collaborate with local law enforcement and an armed, private security firm to ensure appropriately trained and equipped personnel are available to address safety and security needs on every campus.

Lastly, Plainview ISD continues to collaborate with the FBI on the incident among students at South Elementary. We look forward to their assessment of the matter.