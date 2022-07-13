PLAINVIEW, Texas— Plainview ISD announced Marc Puente as the new men’s head basketball coach on Tuesday.

Puente was raised in Hale Center and graduated from Hale Center High School in 2005. Puente received his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science in 2009. He also received his Master’s degree in educational leadership in 2012 and is pursuing a doctoral degree at Texas Tech.

“Coach Puente is entering his 14th year as an educator serving 10 years as a coach and 3 years in administration,” Plainview ISD said. “In his ten years of coaching, Puente has made the basketball playoffs every year and made a trip to the regional tournament in 2015 at Falls City ISD.”

Puente and his family are thrilled to be back in the area and to be the newest additions of Plainview ISD.

“Puente is eager to get started with the team and be part of the great tradition of the PHS boys basketball program,” Plainview ISD said. “Tough teams WIN.”