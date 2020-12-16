Plainview ISD police officer dies from COVID

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, Spur Police Department gave their condolences on the recent passing of a Plainview ISD Police Officer.

The Facebook post from Spur Police Department read, “Spur Police Department would like to send our condolences to the Plainview ISD Police Department and Officer Robert Rivera family during this difficult time.”

Officer Robert Rivera died from COVID-19. Rivera’s services will be held Thursday with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Plainview.

His services will be followed by a processional to the cemetery 3:30 p.m.