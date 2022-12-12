AMARILLO, Texas — A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said, “Special Agents led an operation targeting child sexual predators in the Amarillo area.”

DPS also said, “The suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.”

Mireles was charged with online solicitation of a minor according to online jail records from the Randall County Jail, and his bond was set at $25,000. The same records said he was released.

The following is a statement from DPS.