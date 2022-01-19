Plainview man arrested, charged for pornography of young children

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sabas Garcia Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Tuesday for a combination of state and federal charges related to child pornography.

On September 8, a federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Rodriguez for four counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and one count of transportation of child pornography.

After his arrest, federal prosecutors filed a motion to keep Rodriguez locked up while the criminal case proceeds against him. The motion said Rodriguez’s victim is a minor, and there is a “serious risk” the defendant will flee.

The indictment did not provide details except that he was accused of using a laptop computer and a smartphone from a “date unknown” until February 9, 2021, to possess child pornography involving victims who were not yet 12 years old.

Official records said the offense was committed in Hale County, and he was arrested in Plainview.