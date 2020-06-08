Plainview man arrested for deadly conduct after shots fired call

[Image of Robert Coleman provided by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One man was arrested for deadly conduct after a shots fired call in Plainview last week.

Just before 10:00 p.m., June 5, officers responded to the area of 1200 E. 5th Street for a report of gunshots, according to a police report.

After the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the suspect, Robert Coleman, discharged a firearm in the direction of residences or other buildings, according to police.

The caller complained that the suspect was shooting at their residence, however that had not been confirmed by police.

Coleman was shooting in the direction of a public roadway– also known as a bar ditch. That aspect remained under investigation Monday.